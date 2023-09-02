Jaaved Jaaferi's Daughter Alaviaa Gets Lip Fillers: ‘If I Look Like Crazy People Who Have Duck Lips…’ (WATCH) |

Jaaved Jaaferi's Daughter Alaviaa who keeps her fans and followers updated with vlogs, recently opened up on enhancing her lips and under-eye area using fillers. She confessed that there's nothing to be ashamed of in undergoing a procedure if you're insecure about your face. She said, “The reason I got under-eye fillers was because my dark circles were really prominent. Despite following a proper skincare routine, my dark circles were making it look ten times worse. My lips, I definitely felt were thin and I wanted them to be slightly bigger. I got my first lip filler in 2019, while I was in college. The same year I got a second lip filler. I got another one six months ago. I’ve only gotten under-eye filler only once.”

“When I got them initially I was really paranoid, especially about my lips. What if I start looking like those crazy people who have duck lips? But I listened to the doctor and got one syringe. They put a lot of numbing cream so it doesn’t really hurt. It took a while for my swelling to get down. It differs from person to person. If someone is insecure about their face I definitely think there’s nothing to be ashamed of if you want to get fillers. I don’t think it’s something you should hide. A lot of my friends hide it, I don’t understand why. I don’t think it’s a big deal to admit it. My advice is to not keep doing it again and again, it becomes an obsession,” she added.

Jaaved is known for doing films like Meri Jung, Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Dhamaal to name a few. He is the son of comedian Jagdeep. He married Habiba Jaffrey and has three kids Alaviaa, Abbas Jaffrey, and actor Meezaan Jafri, who will be seen in Yaariyan 2.

Alaviaa is yet to make her Bollywood debut. She has studied fashion and design at Parsons School of Design.