'It’s surreal and can only be felt in the heart': Sonu Sood gets candid about Ganesh Chaturthi

Sonu Sood, who has become the toast of the entire nation during the pandemic, feels that Lord Ganesh is the real messiah. “For us, the festival is about Bappa’s homecoming. His presence is the guiding light in our lives but, this feeling of sharing a physical space with Bappa is something that I can’t put into words. It’s surreal and can only be felt in the heart. Just one look at the idol fills you with so much positivity and a clear line of thoughts. He has always granted our wishes and has been our strength. This year, I pray to Bappa to bring peace to the world and give me the strength to reach out to the last person in need,” Sonu says.

The Simmba actor stressed upon the need for a lot of restraint and control during celebrations. “Even last year it was a more controlled celebration among family members, but yes, the feelings remain the same. We would like to make Ganapati feel special in our own way,” Sonu adds. The actor is keen that people do celebrate the festival and the elephant god with reverence apart from following the norms laid down by the governments.

He also believes this to be the perfect opportunity to give back to society. “We should try and help people who are in need with some medical, education requirements. Use the money you would have put into lavish celebrations for someone’s health. I think that’s the best way to celebrate Bappa,” Sonu shares.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sonu Sood sends relief packages to flood-affected regions of Maharashtra

Sonu also urges the people to understand the importance of the environment during such times. Sonu says, “One has also to ensure that the Lord is immersed in an eco-friendly pond — many of which have been created in several parts of the country, to keep the environment safe. Incidentally, Sonu started celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi only after he came to Mumbai to become an actor. His Ganesha idol visarjan took place on September 14.

ALSO READ Photos: Sonu Sood and Ekta Kapoor bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:00 AM IST