Sonu Sood sends relief packages to flood-affected regions of Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been involved in numerous COVID-19 relief efforts since last year, recently extended support to people who are stuck in the flood-affected regions of Maharashtra.

The floods have wreaked havoc in several districts of Maharashtra and the actor is helping out people who've got stuck in the interior regions without basic necessities. Sonu is working on sending over relief packages to places like Chiplun, Mahad and many other interior regions.

Talking about the same, Sonu said, "These villages have been severely affected by the floods, and they are all 20-30 kilometres away from the major highways. Therefore the relief materials have not reached there."

He added, "We have already spoken to the sarpanches of these villages. Basic necessities like buckets, tumblers, utensils, mats, clothes and even food materials - all are being sent. My team will be there to give it to the families personally. A couple of trucks will reach tomorrow and a few more should reach a day later."