e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,530 new cases, 52 deaths, 3,685 recoveriesMaharashtra gets huge boost from JSW Group’s Rs 35,500 cr investment in renewable energy
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:25 PM IST

Photos: Sonu Sood and Ekta Kapoor bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

They were captured by the paparazzi as they performed puja before immersing the idol.
FPJ Web Desk
Photos: Sonu Sood and Ekta Kapoor bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos: Sonu Sood and Ekta Kapoor bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and producer Ekta Kapoor were among the other celebrities who brought Lord Ganesha's idol home to mark Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Kapoor and Sood families bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday evening. They were captured by the paparazzi as they performed puja before immersing the idol.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor's brother Tusshhar Kapoor was also spotted at her residence in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani


Ekta Kapoor had invited her very close friends from the industry who came for Ganpati darshan at her place.

It was attended by a number of television and Bollywood celebs like Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaraav, Neelam Kothari Soni, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Ridhi Dogra, Parvin Dabas and wife Preeti Jhangiani and Sanaya Irani. They were all seen in traditional outfits.

ALSO READ

In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and other b-town celebs spotted in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal