In Pics: Sonu Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and other celebs bring Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Dhol tasha, large gatherings, dance performances, pandal visits -- these are a couple of things that automatically come to our mind when we talk about Ganesh Chaturthi, but celebrations have taken a 360-degree turn ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Like last year, this year too, many states, especially Maharashtra are going to witness low-key Ganesh Utsav due to the fear of the rise in cases.

In fact, the Maharashtra government has banned physical darshan by devotees at Ganpati mandals across the state. Only online telecasts from pandals would be allowed.

The festival, which will begin on September 10 this year, is celebrated with much pomp and zeal as devotees pray to the Vighnaharta amid these trying times.

Bollywood celebs such as Sonu Sood, Remo D'Souza, and Rahul Vaidya among others also ringed in festivities by bringing home. Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:23 AM IST