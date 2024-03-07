'It's Not Funny': Karan Kundrra Claims His Car Is Missing, Asks Prankster To Return It (WATCH)

Actor Karan Kundrra took to his social media handle on Thursday morning to inform his fans that his car had gone missing. In a video, he requested whoever was behind the prank to return the car and rued that he had not even driven it as much as he would have liked to.

Karan shared a video of himself on his Instagram stories in which he can be heard saying, "Guys, jisne bhi ye mazak kiya hai na, it's not funny. If you're a friend... It's my new car... I mean I know it's old but still, it's not funny. Please, this is not the time to pull off such pranks."

He added that no security system or tracking device has been installed in the car, so there's no way he can find it. "Jisne bhi gaadi gayab ki hai meri, please irritate mat karo yaar it's not funny," he wrote along with the video.

It is to be noted that on Wednesday, Karan had shared photos with his new car on Instagram. The actor, who is an automobile enthusiast, got home the vintage HM Contessa, to add to his growing collection.

He is, however, yet to reveal if the car that has gone missing is his latest one or some other vehicle from his garage.

On the work front, Karan will be next seen sharing the screen with Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. The film is set to hit the silver screens on March 8, 2024.