Karan Kundrra SLAMS Trolls Questioning His Religion For Supporting Munawar Faruqui: 'Propaganda Chala Rahe Ho...'

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra slammed trolls who questioned his religion for extending support of BB17 contestant Munawar Faruqui. For those unversed, stand up comedian Munawar is one of the finalists of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 along with Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty and Abhishek Kumar.

Karan, who is also Munawar's good friend, has always been vocal about his support to the comedian on social media. However, after getting mercilessly trolled by a section of netizens, Karan decided to give a befitting reply.

On Thursady (January 25), Karan took to his official X account and wrote, "Dharam - Adharam ki baatein Twitter pe pelne waalon: Kundrra apna Dharam ache se samajhta hai issliye diye waade pe khadda hai."

He added, "Mere dharam ne mujhe yahi sikhaya hai aur jiss dharam ki aad mein apna propaganda chala rahe ho.. neutral audience woh bhi dekh rahi hai toh chinta mat karo..! Apni clinic chalao."

Dharam - Adharam ki baatein Twitter pe pelne waalon: Kundrra apna Dharam ache se samajhta hai issliye diye waade pe khadda hai!! Mere dharam ne mujhe yahi sikhaya hai aur jiss dharam ki aad mein apna propaganda chala rahe ho.. neutral audience woh bhi dekh rahi hai toh chinta mat… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 25, 2024

Karan and Munawar were earlier seen together in the reality show Lock Upp.

A few days back, Karan was soptted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, and when questioned about the potential winner of Bigg Boss 17, he responded, "Munawar nahi to aur kaun? (If not Munawar, then who?)"

Also, in response to the shocking allegations levelled against Munawar by Ayesha Khan, Karan, using his social media handle, encouraged the comedian to stay strong.

He wrote, "Rokenge.. tumhe rukna nahi hai.. to denge.. tujhe tootna nahi hai.. bas chalte rehna hai.. hum khade hai tere saath aur koi chahiye bhi nahi hain.. Munawar Faruqui."

According to several media reports, Karan is likely to attend the finale of Bigg Boss 17, on January 28.