'It Was On-Road Rape': Archana Gautam Reveals Horrific Details Of Attack On Her In Delhi

In a horrifying incident which took place in Delhi, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam was beaten up in the middle of the street in broad daylight, and her father and driver were assaulted too. She was thrashed by members of Congress party when she tried to visit their office in the national capital.

Incidentally, Archana herself is a member of Congress which she joined in 2021. She even got a ticket from the Hastinapur constituency for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative polls, but she lost the seat to BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik.

In a video which has gone viral on the internet, Archana and her father can be seen brutally thrashed by a mob and she has now finally broken her silence on the entire incident.

Archana Gautam recounts horrifying attack

Archana reportedly told a news portal that she is still shaken by the incident, and has no clue as to why it happened.

She stated that she banged on parked cars, hoping to get inside one of them and hide from the mob, and that she even begged to the attackers with folded hands.

"They pulled my hair. It was no less than an on-road rape. My father was so scared," she said.

While the actress is back in Mumbai, her father has returned to their native place Meerut with injuries. Her driver too was allegedly hit on the head by one of the miscreants.

'Don't know the reason behind it'

Archana revealed that she had visited the party office in Delhi to congratulate party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill, but on reaching there, she was not allowed entry.

"We were told 'upar se aadesh hai aaki entry bandh hai'. I do not know the reason behind it," she said.

She added that this was the first time that she was visiting the party office in Delhi post her stint on Bigg Boss 16. She also mentioned how women too were a part of the mob which assaulted her, and that how now one felt mercy.

