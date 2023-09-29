Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam, Father Allegedly Manhandled Outside Congress Office (WATCH)

Photo courtesy: Screengrab of the purported video posted on X

In a shocking incident on Friday, Congress leader and former Big Boss 16 contestant, Archana Gautam, along with her father, were allegedly subjected to physical assault by party workers outside the Congress party office in New Delhi. The incident unfolded as they attempted to enter the premises but were barred from doing so by party workers stationed at the gate.

The purported video capturing the incident where Gautam was confronted and prevented from entering the party office has gone viral on social media. The footage shows around six individuals shouting at the celebrity and obstructing her path to the party office.

Father-daughter duo came to meet Priyanka, Kharge

As per reports, Archana's father said they came to congratulate party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge for passing the Women's Bill in Parliament. They were shocked and hurt by what happened.

Besides her role in the Congress party, Archana is also a model. She won Miss Bikini India 2018 and represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018. She was also Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. You might know her from Bigg Boss 16 and some small roles in movies.

She's currently on the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Archana joined the Congress party in November 2021. She ran for office in the 2022 UP Assembly Elections from Hastinapur but lost to the BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik.

