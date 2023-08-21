Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam Accused Of Demanding ‘Kiss’ From Show’s Crew Member - WATCH

The recent jaw-dropping promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shared by Colors TV has left the viewers shocked. Archana Gautam, who is among the contestants of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based faced a dirty accusation from the team member of the reality show leaving others in splits.

The promo shows Archana Gautam, who finds herself at the center of a startling controversy. In a shocking twist, a crew member accuses Archana of an outrageous request—an alleged demand for a kiss.

ARCHANA GAUTAM TO QUIT KKK13?

The tension escalates as Rohit Shetty, the show's host, steps in to address the situation. Following a heated confrontation, Archana's journey on the show takes an abrupt and emotional turn.

Despite her impassioned protestations of innocence, Archana faces an unexpected and heartbreaking exit from the show, guided by Rohit Shetty himself.

As emotions run high, the gripping promo leaves audiences with questions hanging in the air: What truly transpired behind the scenes? Was Archana a victim of a setup, or did unexpected drama mar the camaraderie?

ABOUT KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been a rollercoaster of excitement since its premiere on July 15, 2023. This season boasts a diverse lineup of celebrity contestants who dared to take on the nerve-wracking challenges.

From Daisy Shah to Dino James, these brave souls embarked on a journey of bravery and endurance. However, the road hasn't been without its share of casualties. Rohit Bose Roy bowed out due to an injury, while Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih have experienced the bittersweet taste of elimination.

