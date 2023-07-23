Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Rashmeet Kaur: Rohit Shetty Calls Me One Of His Favourite Contestants

Instagram: Rashmeet Kaur

Singer/songwriter Rashmeet Kaur is currently overcoming her fears in the reality TV series Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Free Press Journal caught up with the talented artiste for an exclusive interaction.

Describing her experience on the show, Rashmeet says, “The life of an artiste is full of risk and challenges. I actually risked my life by doing Khatron Ke Khiladi because it is actually very challenging and overwhelming. I got an opportunity to test my emotional, physical and mental strength. Also, not many people around me are aware that I have an adventurous side.”

She adds, “Being on the show is more about watching myself learn further about my potential. You can’t fake it or do anything just for the sake of it. Like you give towards your art and music, you have to give your 100 per cent to your presence on a show. I’m excited to see how people receive a new avatar of Rashmeet Kaur.”

With host and director Rohit Shetty | Instagram: Rashmeet Kaur

Rashmeet confesses approval from host Rohit Shetty means a lot to her. “Ever since I got this opportunity, it was important for me to gauge his attention, by proving myself and performing well in all the stunts. Because he is a veteran when it comes to directing stunts. This has always been an integral part of his filmmaking. So, it was in my mind to prove myself as a strong contender by not just performing my stunts but also acing them,” she shares.

She further gushes, “I can share that he calls me one of his favourite contestants. That has been a huge highlight for me on the show, so far. His appreciation for me, everytime I perform a stunt, meant a lot to me. I think his best compliment has been that he said that he has never seen me being afraid. This line will always stay with me, not just for the show but whenever I perform at a show, in future.”

Chilling with fellow contestants Shiv Thakare and Sheezan Khan | Instagram: Rashmeet Kaur

Now that her hard work on the reality show is there for the world to see, Rashmeet feels grateful for being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. “But, I’m not looking at leveraging anything from it. Because if I get myself into the number games, it will drain me out. I would not want to invest that energy of mine into something trivial. I’d rather focus upon chasing what’s next,” she avers.

On a concluding note, she clarifies, “Not by any means am I denying the credentials of what the show will bring to me as an artiste. Of course, I’d want to know how everyone reacts to what I have done on the show because I’ve worked very hard. But, now that the filming of the show is over for me, I’d like to focus upon my music.”