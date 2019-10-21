ISL 2019: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff notch up the heat at opening ceremony

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are probably one of the best looking couples of Bollywood. With their dating rumours afloat, fans love to see them on and off screen, thanks to their adorable chemistry. Recently, the duo teamed up for the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League.
Adding a heap of bling to their ensembles, Tiger and Disha went for an all gold look. The War actor went bare by flexing his muscles, whereas Disha sizzled in a gorgeous gold jumpsuit. The Baaghi actors, who are known to be pro with their stunts, gave an electrifying performance on the ISL stage, as they grooved to their super hit songs.
For those uninitiated, the Indian Super League is a premier football tournament in the country and as always, the new season kick-started with a grand opening ceremony held in Kochi. Tiger and Disha even posted videos of them rooting for their favourite teams.
Meanwhile on work front, Tiger is basking in the success of his recent release War. He will next be seen in third installment of Baaghi franchise. As for Disha, she recently wrapped up her upcoming film Malang, and has also been signed for an untitled with Ekta Kapoor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)