Tiger Shroff’s high octane action sequence in 'Baaghi 3' involves 400 cars

Last year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced that Tiger Shroff will be returning as Ronnie in the third installment of Baaghi. After much speculation, it was finally revealed that Shraddha Kapoor will be returning to the franchise after the first movie. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh who plays Tiger’s brother who is a cop. Currently, they are about to wrap up their first schedule in Mumbai before they head to Serbia.

As per reports, Tiger Shroff has been shooting some high octane action sequences which required him fighting around 40-45 goons in a car junkyard. The team took around 15 days to set up the place for the shoot. It is an important sequence in the film which has been conceptualized and choreographed by action directors Ram and Lakshman, and director Ahmed Khan. The sequence involves 400 cars and by the end of it, Tiger smashes most of it.

Baaghi 3 will wrap up this schedule on October 11. They will, then, head to Serbia for 40-day schedule in November followed by two schedules in Delhi and Agra.

For the film, Tiger Shroff has undergone a lot of training and learnt new action forms like Krav Maga, Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Kickboxing and Muay Thai. The actor has been involved in designing the stunts with the team.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, also stars Satish Kaushik and Ankita Lokhande and is set to release on March 6, 2020.