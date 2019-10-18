Disha Patani's hot Instagram pics are making us see red even though she has gone green

Comfortable in her own skin, Disha Patani does not believe in taking fashion-related pain. "I try to be myself, no matter what the trend is," said the Bollywood actress, who is often spotted in breezy and comfortable outfits.
But when it comes to her Instagram, the Bharat actress knows how to soar temperature with her enticing posts. Her latest one has a touch of green to it. Disha can be seen rocking a neon green tube top with some distressed denims. She has added volume to her long locks and the bright pink eye-shadow, seals up the glam.
On work front, Disha Patani has been roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's next untitled film. The actor was last seen in 'Bharat' and her next 'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. 'Malang' is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.
