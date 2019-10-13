Entertainment

Disha Patani's new Calvin Klein look is making Sunday super hot

By FPJ Web Desk

Disha Patani is back to make social media drool over her recent pictures in some red hot Calvins. The actress took to her social handles to share shots from her recent photo shoot for the brand campaign.

This isn't the first time Disha has set the internet on fire with her pictures. Here are some that have earlier made fans raise brows on social media.

Coming soon @calvinklein â¤ï¸

Meanwhile on work front, Disha was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. She also wrapped up the shoot for her next flick Malang. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

