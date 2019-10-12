10 pictures of Disha Patani that will make you lose your sense of direction

Disha Patani who always grabs attention with her sexy and steamy pictures on social media. She always treat her fans with steamy pictures which created a huge fan base for her. Disha, who started her career with Telugu Industry has now become the prominent name in Bollywood. Also her affair rumours with Tiger Shroff gave her more exposure in the industry.
Apart from her endorsement shoot with Calvin Klein, Disha always posts her alluring and sultry pictures which made her fans go crazy after watching. Just take a look at some of her stimulating pictures from Instagram:
On the work front Disha is preparing for Luv Ranjan’s ‘Malang’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, with a release scheduled on Valentine’s Day 2020. Disha was last seen on screen romancing Salman Khan in his blockbuster ‘Bharat’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)