Disha Patani just became 'Wonder Woman' with this new app and we're so confused

After leaving her fans stunned with a video of unzipping her denims, Disha Patani is back with her social media game. The actress posted a comparison video of swapping her face with an app and turning into Wonder Woman, originally done by Gal Gadot.
Disha took to Instagram to promote an application and posted the reel which has several scenes from Wonder Woman movie.
Watch video
A few days ago the 'Baaghi' actress made headlines for posting a video promoting the brand Calvin Klein that had netizens raise brows.
On the work front Disha is preparing for Luv Ranjan’s ‘Malang’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, with a release scheduled on Valentine’s Day 2020. She was last seen romancing Salman Khan in his blockbuster ‘Bharat’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)