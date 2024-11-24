 Isha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIsha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS

Isha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS

According to media reports, Isha Malviya is all set to make a comeback to mainstream television with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s upcoming show for YouTube.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
article-image

Isha Malviya, last seen in Bigg Boss 17 has gone ahead to garner a lot of fame post her stint on the show. After a series of hit music videos, the actress, who made her debut with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyan, is all set to make a comeback with the producer couple’s upcoming show.

Read Also
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar...
article-image

According to a report in Gossips TV, Isha has been roped in by Ravi and Sargun for their upcoming show ‘Lovely Lolla’ which will be telecasted on YouTube. The project will be a home coming for the actress as she returns to the producer couple’s production house once again. Reports also suggest that Nikhil Khurana has been roped in to play the male lead of the show opposite Isha. While more details about the concept and story line are awaited, fans of the actress cannot wait to see her make a comeback to mainstream television.

Read Also
Isha Malviya Takes Dig At Udaariyan Co-star Kamal Dadialla Over Participation In Bigg Boss 18,...
article-image

For the uninformed, Isha’s debut show Udaariyan saw her in a negative role where she was paired opposite Abhishek Kumar, who she was also in a relationship with. While the couple initially denied their relationship, it was during their stint on Bigg Boss 17 that they confirmed the same. Isha had also accused Abhishek of being physically abusive and aggressive towards her and the actress later went ahead to be in a relationship with Samarth Jurel. However, post their stint together in Bigg Boss 17, the couple eventually parted ways.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Marred By Delays And Glitches, MU's PET And LLM Entrance Exams Finally Conclude
Mumbai: Marred By Delays And Glitches, MU's PET And LLM Entrance Exams Finally Conclude
Maharashtra Transport Department To Launch Online Booking For VIP Vehicle Registration Numbers From November 25; Check Details
Maharashtra Transport Department To Launch Online Booking For VIP Vehicle Registration Numbers From November 25; Check Details
Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Jumping Into Mogarpada Lake In Ovala
Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Jumping Into Mogarpada Lake In Ovala
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination

Isha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS

Isha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Sreeleela's Song Kissik Fails To Impress Fans, Draws Comparisons To Samantha...

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Sreeleela's Song Kissik Fails To Impress Fans, Draws Comparisons To Samantha...

Ravi Kishan Recalls Childhood Struggles, Father’s Disapproval Of His Aspirations: 'You Will Become...

Ravi Kishan Recalls Childhood Struggles, Father’s Disapproval Of His Aspirations: 'You Will Become...

Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda:...

Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda:...