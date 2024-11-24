Isha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS

Isha Malviya, last seen in Bigg Boss 17 has gone ahead to garner a lot of fame post her stint on the show. After a series of hit music videos, the actress, who made her debut with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyan, is all set to make a comeback with the producer couple’s upcoming show.

According to a report in Gossips TV, Isha has been roped in by Ravi and Sargun for their upcoming show ‘Lovely Lolla’ which will be telecasted on YouTube. The project will be a home coming for the actress as she returns to the producer couple’s production house once again. Reports also suggest that Nikhil Khurana has been roped in to play the male lead of the show opposite Isha. While more details about the concept and story line are awaited, fans of the actress cannot wait to see her make a comeback to mainstream television.

For the uninformed, Isha’s debut show Udaariyan saw her in a negative role where she was paired opposite Abhishek Kumar, who she was also in a relationship with. While the couple initially denied their relationship, it was during their stint on Bigg Boss 17 that they confirmed the same. Isha had also accused Abhishek of being physically abusive and aggressive towards her and the actress later went ahead to be in a relationship with Samarth Jurel. However, post their stint together in Bigg Boss 17, the couple eventually parted ways.