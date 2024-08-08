'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla

Isha Malviya and Kamal Dadialla's virtual spat has been taking an ugly turn. With fans of the actress trolling Kamal, the actress warned them as she shared a video on her Instagram handle, stating, that if all of it does not stop, she will fire an FIR. Soon after, Isha commented on the said reel, stating that Kamal is doing all of this for Bigg Boss 18.

While Kamal later claimed that Isha has apologised, Isha took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she has not done so. She also went ahead to take a dig at Kamal by sharing a video of herself singing a song called 'Aunty ki baari.' While Kamal has also retaliated to the said video on her Instagram stories, Isha has once again taken to her Instagram stories to share a quote which states that being elderly is not a privilege and that if you want respect, you should also give respect.

For the uninformed, Kamal had shared a video on her Instagram handle a day ago and complained about how Isha's fans have been harassing her. She also revealed that her fans have not just harassed her but are also targeting her family members and are continuously stating that she is jealous of Isha. Kamal then goes ahead to ask all the trolls if Isha has signed a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that she will be jealous of her.

Isha and Kamal's controversy dates back to the times where the latter had supported Abhishek Kumar, Isha's ex boyfriend, over Isha when the actress accused him of being physically violent towards her.