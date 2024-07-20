Abhishek Malhan Says His Chemistry Would Be Best With Sonam Bajwa, Ignores Co-Star Isha Malviya

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan and Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya featured in the music video Zor Ki Barsaat Hui. The monsoon track showcased their amazing on-screen chemistry, and it has hit 10 million views since its release.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek was questioned about who he thinks he has better chemistry with. To which he responded, 'Mujhe lagta hai meri chemistry aapke saath interview mein bhi acchi hai.'"

To which Isha said, "He is talking about ladies."

Abhishek then laughed and said, "Mai aaj tak romance samajhta tha tum bromance mai aa gaye. So mujhe lagta hai meri chemistry Sonam Bajwa ke sath aachi hogi."

Isha again interrupted and said, "Mere saath bhi achi ho sakti hai."

Even Siddharth added to that, "Yes, kaam ke hisab se batao (Tell us according to the people you have worked with).

Isha nodded and said, "Yes, I feel now it's coming. I got you, Siddharth."

However, Abhishek went on to say," My chemistry would have been better will all the co-actress I have worked with. I have done music videos with Drishti, then Jiya Shankar, and more. Mujhe lagta hai ki meri chemistry Isha ke sath achi ho sakti thi.. bas mere naam ke piche Malhan nahi hota."

In a funny way, Abhishek took a dig at her previous relationship with Abhishek Kumar.

Isha and Abhishek Kumar were seen in Bigg Boss 17, and the two had a breakup and a fight followed inside the house regarding their split.

Zor Ki Barsaat Hui is a romantic song set against the backdrop of the monsoon season. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The song features Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya sharing cozy and romantic moments.

The song is released under the banner of T-Series, it is the third track in the monsoon series, following Barsaat Ki Dhun and Pehli Baarish Mein.