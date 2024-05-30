Isha Malviya Gives Swanky New Car Worth ₹10 Lakh To Father On His Birthday

Isha Malviya, last seen in Bigg Boss 17 has currently been making headlines post her fallout with ex boyfriend Samarth Jurel. The actress, who has been a part of various successful music videos ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 17 came to an end, has gifted her father a luxurious car on his birthday today.

Isha took to her Instagram stories to wish her father on his birthday today and in another slide, shared a picture of herself along with her father and mother posing with an all new Hyundai Creta. Sharing this picture on her Instagram stories, Isha wrote 'This is for you Papa.' The car Isha has gifted her father today costs a whopping 10 lakh rupees.

Isha Malviya was last seen in a song called 'Paon Ki Jutti' which has gone ahead to be highly successful. The actress made headlines after she slammed her fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Rinku Dhawan for her alleged comments on her breakup with ex boyfriend Samarth. The actress also went ahead to state that Rinku should not be the one commenting on her relationship since she herself is a divorcee.

For the unversed, Rinku had earlier, in an interview revealed that she had advised Samarth Jurel to be cautious and that she had told him that Isha will be with someone else in the next 6 months.