 Isha Malviya Gives Swanky New Car Worth ₹10 Lakh To Father On His Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIsha Malviya Gives Swanky New Car Worth ₹10 Lakh To Father On His Birthday

Isha Malviya Gives Swanky New Car Worth ₹10 Lakh To Father On His Birthday

Isha Malviya took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of what she gifted father Ashish Malviya on his birthday today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Isha Malviya, last seen in Bigg Boss 17 has currently been making headlines post her fallout with ex boyfriend Samarth Jurel. The actress, who has been a part of various successful music videos ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 17 came to an end, has gifted her father a luxurious car on his birthday today.

Read Also
Isha Malviya SLAMS Rinku Dhawan For Commenting On Her Breakup With Samarth Jurel, Says, 'Khudki...
article-image

Isha took to her Instagram stories to wish her father on his birthday today and in another slide, shared a picture of herself along with her father and mother posing with an all new Hyundai Creta. Sharing this picture on her Instagram stories, Isha wrote 'This is for you Papa.' The car Isha has gifted her father today costs a whopping 10 lakh rupees.

Isha Malviya was last seen in a song called 'Paon Ki Jutti' which has gone ahead to be highly successful. The actress made headlines after she slammed her fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Rinku Dhawan for her alleged comments on her breakup with ex boyfriend Samarth. The actress also went ahead to state that Rinku should not be the one commenting on her relationship since she herself is a divorcee.

For the unversed, Rinku had earlier, in an interview revealed that she had advised Samarth Jurel to be cautious and that she had told him that Isha will be with someone else in the next 6 months.

Read Also
Did Isha Malviya Take An Indirect Jibe At Ex Boyfriend Samarth Jurel? YRKKH'S Rohit Purohit Says...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World No-Tobacco Day: 8 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Chain Smokers

World No-Tobacco Day: 8 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Chain Smokers

Isha Malviya Gives Swanky New Car Worth ₹10 Lakh To Father On His Birthday

Isha Malviya Gives Swanky New Car Worth ₹10 Lakh To Father On His Birthday

7 Films Of Thalapathy Vijay That You Should Not Miss Out On OTT

7 Films Of Thalapathy Vijay That You Should Not Miss Out On OTT

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Film

After Rihanna, Shakira To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash; To Charge...

After Rihanna, Shakira To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash; To Charge...