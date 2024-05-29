Isha Malviya SLAMS Rinku Dhawan For Commenting On Her Breakup With Samarth Jurel, Says, 'Khudki Marriage Life Toh..'

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's breakup took the internet and her fans by storm. The duo who met and fell in love on the sets of Colors TV's show Udaariyan confirmed their relationship in the Bigg Boss 17 house last year. However, after the show, the duo parted ways, post which, Samarth had made some startling revelations about the actress and also went ahead to call her an opportunist.

Rinku Dhawan, who was a part of Bigg Boss 17 along with Isha and Samarth was recently quizzed about their breakup. The actress went ahead to call Isha 'over ambitious' and stated that she had told Samarth this in the house that right after the show, Isha will be seen with someone else. This did not go well with Isha. The actress, in a recent conversation with Gallata India slammed Rinku for her comments and stated that Rinku should not be the one to comment on her breakup since she herself could not handle her marriage well. The actress stated that Rinku herself is divorced and now she is making comments on a 20 year old. Further, she also states that she and Samarth are youngsters and that they breakup and fall into relationships. But Rinku is divorced and she is not the right person to comment on her relationship.

For the unversed, post his breakup with Isha Malviya, Samarth went ahead to reveal that Isha still has a soft corner for Abhishek since he was her first love and that she is just attracted to Samarth.