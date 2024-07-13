Abhishek Malhan REACTS After Getting Trolled For Criticising Ambani Splurging ₹5000 Crore On Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan faced backlash after he commented on the lavish spending on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand three-day wedding. Abhishek, who recently purchased a new house worth crores, faced a wave of trolling after he stated that the money could have been used to save the lives of people who can't afford healthcare cost. Abhishek also reacted to the trolls.

On July 12, the YouTuber took to his official X account and wrote, "Over 5,000 crore spent on Ambani wedding." He added, "Imagine this amount of money being spent on saving the lives of people suffering from critical illness and those who couldn’t afford healthcare cost."

Soon after he shared the post, netizens pointed out his own significant spending on a new house. A few of them accused him of hypocrisy, questioning how he could criticise others' expenditures while making lavish purchases himself.

For those unversed, a few months back, Abhishek had revealed that he bought a new house worth nearly Rs 25 crore. A user wrote on X, "24 crores spent on a house. I guess we could have helped a lot of folks with that money."

"20-25crore spent on a house for 4 people....imagine that kind of money being utilised to lift poor out of poverty," wrote another user.

Abhishek REACTS to trolls

However, the YouTuber was in no mood to ignore the trolls. In another post, he clarified his stance and stated that purchasing a house is a personal investment, whereas the extravagant wedding spending was for public display.

"It’s too funny to see some people not knowing the difference between buying a house and spending money on Marriage PR," Abhishek wrote.

According to several media reports, the cost of Anant and Radhika's wedding was nearly Rs 5,000 crore, which is only 0.5 per cent of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's worth.

Stars from the Hindi as well as South film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Bachchan family, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and others attended the wedding. Besides Indians celebs, the Ambanis also invited international celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Rema and John Cena, as well as politicians.