'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (Video)

Abhishek Kumar, who has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation for his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 took to his Instagram handle today to reveal of finally overcoming claustrophobia with his stint on the show.

The Bigg Boss 17 runner up took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him performing a stunt on the show and penned a heartfelt note along with the same. The actor stated how he felt he was close to losing his life when he was in the tear gas chamber. Abhishek also reveals of wanting to quit the show when in the chamber. Further, the Udaariyan fame reveals how then he could hear the voices of the people who doubted him and his condition in Bigg Boss and that is when he decided to stay put and not give up. By the end of this note Abhishek then goes ahead to thank Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for helping him get over his fear.

Abhishek said, ''Jab main tear gas chamber me tha, I thought I’ll quit the show. Per mujhe pta tha ise overcome karna zroori hai. Jab gates band hue I felt breathless. Tear gas meri eyes n throat tak chali gayi or saans lena and dikhna sab band hogya. When I started vomiting, mujhe laga it was over for me. But tb mujhe wo sab yaad aaya jb jb m darr raha tha lift me jane se bhi ya kisi band area me jane se bhi especially in Bigg Boss. I could hear the voices of those who doubted me, and I refused to let them be right. 2 minutes bhi ghanto lag rahe the, but after walking out of that chamber, I felt k Wow Abhishek tune kar dikhaaya yaar . Saalon lag gye ise overcome krne me isse ladne me but finally Maine kar dia. All thanks to khatron ke khiladi and team. I’m very very very grateful to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for that.

For the uninformed, Abhishek had revealed of his claustrophobia on Bigg Boss 17 and he was mocked about the same by Abhishek's ex girlfriend Isha Malviya and her then boyfriend Samarth Jurel.