 'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (Video)

'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (Video)

Abhishek Kumar took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note on how Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 helped him overcome claustrophobia.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Kumar, who has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation for his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 took to his Instagram handle today to reveal of finally overcoming claustrophobia with his stint on the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹ 71 Lakhs
article-image

The Bigg Boss 17 runner up took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him performing a stunt on the show and penned a heartfelt note along with the same. The actor stated how he felt he was close to losing his life when he was in the tear gas chamber. Abhishek also reveals of wanting to quit the show when in the chamber. Further, the Udaariyan fame reveals how then he could hear the voices of the people who doubted him and his condition in Bigg Boss and that is when he decided to stay put and not give up. By the end of this note Abhishek then goes ahead to thank Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for helping him get over his fear.

Abhishek said, ''Jab main tear gas chamber me tha, I thought I’ll quit the show. Per mujhe pta tha ise overcome karna zroori hai. Jab gates band hue I felt breathless. Tear gas meri eyes n throat tak chali gayi or saans lena and dikhna sab band hogya. When I started vomiting, mujhe laga it was over for me. But tb mujhe wo sab yaad aaya jb jb m darr raha tha lift me jane se bhi ya kisi band area me jane se bhi especially in Bigg Boss. I could hear the voices of those who doubted me, and I refused to let them be right. 2 minutes bhi ghanto lag rahe the, but after walking out of that chamber, I felt k Wow Abhishek tune kar dikhaaya yaar . Saalon lag gye ise overcome krne me isse ladne me but finally Maine kar dia. All thanks to khatron ke khiladi and team. I’m very very very grateful to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for that.

#Abhishekkumar #Kkk14 🔥''

Read Also
Is Sana Makbul The Mysterious 'Dimple Wali' Munawar Faruqui Spoke About In Bigg Boss 17? Actress...
article-image

For the uninformed, Abhishek had revealed of his claustrophobia on Bigg Boss 17 and he was mocked about the same by Abhishek's ex girlfriend Isha Malviya and her then boyfriend Samarth Jurel.

Read Also
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar & Asim Riaz Lock Horns, Latter Asks Former To 'Lick' His Shoes...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhoom Actress Rimi Sen Admits Getting Botox, Fillers, PRP Treatment: 'Will Get Facelifts After Age...

Dhoom Actress Rimi Sen Admits Getting Botox, Fillers, PRP Treatment: 'Will Get Facelifts After Age...

'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke...

'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke...

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch

Aditi Sharma REFUTES Rumours Of Being Replaced From Four Lions' Show Due To Age Factor: 'I Am Not...

Aditi Sharma REFUTES Rumours Of Being Replaced From Four Lions' Show Due To Age Factor: 'I Am Not...

'Change It Officially Then': Jaya Bachchan Gets SCHOOLED By Jagdeep Dhankhar Over Amitabh Bachchan...

'Change It Officially Then': Jaya Bachchan Gets SCHOOLED By Jagdeep Dhankhar Over Amitabh Bachchan...