 Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹ 71 Lakhs
Abhishek Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of his new car.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Abhishek Kumar, who rose to fame with his stint in Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 17 will soon be seen exploring his adventurous side with the channel’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in a few days. While the Udaariyan fame has been in the news for his fallout with Asim Riaz off late, the actor has now taken his fans by frenzy with his latest purchase.

Abhishek took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and his family posing against his new jeep. Well, for those who do not know, this keep bought by Abhishek costs a whopping 71 Lakh rupees.

Abhishek also shared a vlog of the same on his YouTube channel and revealed that this was his dream car.

Well, Abhishek was seen getting into a verbal spat with Asim Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, promos of which have been going viral on the internet. It was also believed that Asim was evicted from the show following his spat with Abhishek, Shalin Bhanot and then Rohit Shetty too.

