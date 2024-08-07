Isha Malviya Takes Dig At Udaariyan Co-star Kamal Dadialla Over Participation In Bigg Boss 18, Latter Threatened Legal Action (VIDEO)

Kamal Dadialla, who was seen in Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Udaariyan was seen going ahead to bash Isha Malviya's fans for continously trolling her. Kamal revealed that Isha's fans have been tagging her in vulgar posts and have also been threatening her. Kamal then went ahead to warn these trolls stating that if they do not stop this, she will take a legal action against them.

Now, Isha Malviya, who essayed the character of Kamal's daughter in Udaariyan has reacted on the same and has taken a dig at Kamal's pleas. Isha has gone ahead to address Kamal as an 'aunty' and has said that she should be offered work. She has also stated that Kamal has been begging to enter Bigg Boss 18 by sharing such videos. The Udaariyan fame wrote, ''are in aunty ji ko kaam dedo agar koi directors or producers mera comment padh rahe hain to.''

She also wrote, ''Bigboss 18 me jaane ki bheekh maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai.''

Kamal took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of Isha's comments on her post and called the actress out for the same. However, looks like Isha has deleted these comments off the post now.

For the uninformed, during Isha's stint in Bigg Boss 18, Kamal had rubbished Isha's claims of Abhishek physically assaulting her and this controversy seems to be resurfacing now.