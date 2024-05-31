Bigg Boss 17's Rinku Dhawan Hits Back At Isha Malviya For Commenting On Her Divorce, Says, 'Aisa Na Ho 8 Months Baad..'

Rinku Dhawan and Isha Malviya have been getting in a war of words recently after the former apparently commented on Isha's breakup with Samarth. Isha, in a recent interview was seen lashing out at Rinku for her comments and went ahead to point out at Rinku's failed marriage and her divorce.

Now, Rinku Dhawan has hit back at the Udaariyan actress and has clarified that her statement was misconstructed by the said portal. She also goes ahead to state that she does not care about Isha's relationship with Samarth and that she believes that the two of them are adults who can sort things on their own. She states that she has not even been in touch with Isha after Bigg Boss. Further, the Udaariyan actress calls Isha's remarks on her divorce insensitive and states that it speaks volumes about Isha's sensitivity and sensibility. The actress in the end wishes Isha good luck and states that she hopes no one makes such remarks about her in the coming 8 months.

Rinku wrote, ''I did say you are Ambitious and there is nothing wrong with that... its your lives.. I dont want to interfere. you'll are big enough to handle everything. But, the way you have spoken regarding my married life or my divorce, screams about your sensitivity and sensibility..Really you need to grow up and get a hold of yourself... aisa na ho 8 months baad aapke baare koi aise insensitive statements aarahe ho, Wishing you good luck!''

For the unversed, Rinku and Isha did not get along very well in the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, Rinku did get along pretty well with Samarth.