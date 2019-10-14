Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta to ring in their first Karva Chauth this year

Isha was the first among her siblings to tie the knot. She married Anand Piramal in December 2019, in a lavish ceremony at their Mumbai residence Antilia. The grand affair was attended by Bollywood celebs, politicians, business tycoons and stalwarts from every arena and across the globe.

On the other hand, Shloka married Akash Ambani in March this year, with their wedding held at Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash and Shloka were childhood sweethearts who decided to take the leap in their relationship, and were the first among the Ambani lot to get engaged last year.