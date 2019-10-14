Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta to ring in their first Karva Chauth this year

It seems like ever since wedding bells rung in the Ambani household, the family has been out and about celebrating every occasion larger than life. From engagement parties to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the billionaire clan is sure to watch out for during festivities. With Karva Chauth around the corner, the newly married Isha Ambani Piramal and Shloka Mehta Ambani will be celebrating their first one post marriage.
Isha was the first among her siblings to tie the knot. She married Anand Piramal in December 2019, in a lavish ceremony at their Mumbai residence Antilia. The grand affair was attended by Bollywood celebs, politicians, business tycoons and stalwarts from every arena and across the globe.
On the other hand, Shloka married Akash Ambani in March this year, with their wedding held at Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash and Shloka were childhood sweethearts who decided to take the leap in their relationship, and were the first among the Ambani lot to get engaged last year.
While there has been no official announcement of a celebration, we can certainly guess that it will be one to remember, being it the first time for Karva Chauth for both women in their respective households.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)