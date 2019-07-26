Can you spot Shloka Mehta Ambani’s baby bump in this latest picture?

Shloka Mehta Ambani was spotted out with mother in law Nita Ambani yesterday at an art exhibition. Other there their attires and poised smiles, Shloka’s barely visible bump has been making the rounds around the internet.

However post the birthday video raising suspicion around Shloka’s possible pregnancy barely four months after tying the knot with childhood bae Akash Ambani, her recent photo has fans asking the same. One Instagram user noticed the slight visible bump and said, “Shloka... She is so beautiful, and love her Outfit... May B shloka is pregnant”.

Another video from the event also shows mother in law Nita Ambani making sure not to leave Shloka’s side, holding her arm at all times and keeping her close. Take a look: