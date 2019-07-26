Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta are every bit royal in these pictures

Nita Ambani, with her daughter in law Shloka Mehta and probable daughter in law Radhika Merchant made a stylish appearance at an art exhibition in Mumbai, and social media is going gaga over it.
Nita Ambani, was spotted wearing in a plain round collar white top which she paired with floral printed palazzo pants in white and earrings and subtle makeup. Shloka on the other hand was seen in a white top with a floral skirt and beige ballerinas. Radhika with her dazzling smile was snapped in a peach dress and floral print loafers.
This is not the first time all three have been spotted out together, the two make for a great family picture with all smiles for the camera. Take a look:
Nita Ambani recently on Shloka’s birthday shared a special wish for her. In a now viral video she can be heard saying, "My dearest Shloka, happy happy birthday. You officially married my little prince. And this year is your first birthday as Shloka Akash Ambani. How does it feel beta? I can tell you how we all feel and what you have got to our house. Our home has become the biggest food destination in the world. We have menus for everything at home now, for different types of popcorn to different types of cupcakes and different kinds of teas. Teas that I've never heard before, Sundae tea, Bloody Mary Tea, Gin & Tonic Tea, and what is the other thing I think about."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)