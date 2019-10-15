Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur’s reaction after watching Laal Kaptaan’s trailer

Saif Ali Khan starrer revenge drama ‘Laal Kaptaan’ is all set to scare the audience. Saif is playing Naga sadhu, a deadly assassin who is on the hunt for vengeance in his upcoming project. Makers dropped the trailer in three installments. The trailer is scary enough to haunt every other person but this doesn't apply to Saif and Kareena’s little munchkin Taimur.

In an exclusive interview to Zoomtv.com saif revealed Taimur’s reaction after watching the trailer and he revealed, "Taimur, shouldn't be watching it but every night he says 'show me Maara-Maari trailer.' That day I thought it's Tanaji then he said that one...I said which one...he said Laal Kaptaan. And he loves the trailer. He watches it twice a day and I am sure it's wrong parenting".