Guru ka thoda zyada ho gaya: Saif Ali Khan reveals what even his spotboy hated in 'Sacred Games' Season 2

2019’s most buzzed web series ‘Sacred Games’ Season 2 got mixed reactions from viewers worldwide. Though the first season was well appreciated and loved by the fans, it seems Anurag Kashyap and his team failed to create its magic again in the second installment. Saif Ali Khan who played the role of Sartaj Singh opened up on the same in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Saif said, “I am not as happy as I was with response to part 1, I think some people found it a little different and it was always going to be a little different. It is called Sacred Games and it is about a guru going on about things. I have a spotboy whose opinion I quite value, his name is Hira, and he said who guru ka thoda zyada ho gaya.”

Talking about the ending of season 2 he added, “I was okay with the ending because it doesn’t make a difference – either it blows up or he saves it. I quite like the show; it was differently placed. The first season had some crazy things – Cuckoo’s character and development of my character. Vikram (Motwane) really nailed it as a director. Second season, the climax could have been... I like it but I can understand people preferred the first one, that’s the vibe I got.”

On Bollywood front, Saif Ali khan will be back on screen in a revenge drama Laal Kaptaan. The film is slated to release on October 18 and helmed by Navdeep Singh. Also he is preparing for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn, and Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu.