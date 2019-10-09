Ileana D'Cruz shares a 'bikini appreciation' post basking in the sun

Ileana D'Cruz was recently in the headlines for her alleged breakup with longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Now, it seems like the actress has indulged in seeking quality time, courtesy her bronzed in bikini pictures on Instagram.
The Barfi actress can be seen wearing a white two piece with red detailing. She shared the picture captioned as, "Bikini appreciation post"
Here are some more bikini moments by Ileana.
On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti" where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela. The film will hit the theatres on November 8.
