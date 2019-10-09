Bipasha Basu shares moments from first 'Sindur Khela' after marriage

Bollywood's hottest Bengali bombshell, Bipasha Basu had some adorable moments to share from her first Sindur Khela post marriage. The actress took to her Instagram to post a reel with her family as they participated in the vermilion game on the last day of Durga Puja.

Bipasha opted for a tradition red and white Bengali saree and posed with her sisters and husband Karan Singh Grover, as they applied Sindur to each other inside the pandal.