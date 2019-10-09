Bipasha Basu shares moments from first 'Sindur Khela' after marriage

Bollywood's hottest Bengali bombshell, Bipasha Basu had some adorable moments to share from her first Sindur Khela post marriage. The actress took to her Instagram to post a reel with her family as they participated in the vermilion game on the last day of Durga Puja.
Bipasha opted for a tradition red and white Bengali saree and posed with her sisters and husband Karan Singh Grover, as they applied Sindur to each other inside the pandal.
Bipasha Basu, who has taken a break from the big screen, has been in news for her adorable posts with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress is expected to reunite with her actor-husband for a film soon, details of which are yet to be revealed.
Asked if she ever feared losing stardom, Bipasha told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “I have never been a desperate person. I have been a lucky girl and I have always lived by my own rules and not the industry norms, because when I started off I was called a bohemian because of the way I was… Fearing losing stardom, I don’t know, but yeah, fearing losing relevance definitely.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)