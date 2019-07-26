Bipasha Basu walks down memory lane with her hot bikini photos

Amongst the many self-made stars in B-town, one of them is Bipasha Basu who proved her talent on the big screen after she got a break in films. Prior to that, the actress was an experienced model and was bit by the fashion bug during her teenage days.

The actress recently turned nostalgic on Instagram. While her photos and videos often feature her, her husband Karan Singh Grover and her friends, this time around, she was on a major throwback spree recently where she shared a bikini cover for the magazine Elle and what more? It was from her teenage modelling days.

Bipasha Basu shared two photos from her earlier days of modelling and the cover photo of Elle India features her in a red and white floral bikini. On the other hand, she shared another blast from the past where she is seen wearing another red swimwear of sorts. Needless to say, comments started pouring in for the actress and many including her husband Karan Singh Grover went gaga over her throwback photos.