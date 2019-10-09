Karan Johar, Rani, Kajol come together for 'Sindur Khela' on last day of Durga Puja

Bollywood's Mukerji family celebrated the last day of their most loved festival Durga Puja on a grand and happy note. Along with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji, producer director Karan Johar, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, and Natasha Poonawalla also joined the clan for on Vijayadashami.

Sindur Khela, means 'vermillion game', and is a Bengali Hindu tradition where women smear each other with sindur on the last day of Durga Puja.

Mukerji sisters slayed in traditional sarees at Sindur Khela. Kajol was wearing bright yellow saree, Tanishaa was all dressed in pink, and Rani went with the traditional bong combination of white and black saree for the last day of Durga Puja.

Check out some inside moments from Sindur Khela ceremony.