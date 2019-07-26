Shloka Mehta Ambani sports a Hermes Constance Bag worth Rs 6.6 Lakh

Shloka Mehta Ambani made a recent public appearance with mother in law Nita Ambani, and to be sister in law Radhika Merchant at an art exhibition in Mumbai. While social media is flooded with their style statements and adorable poses, what strikes attention, is Shloka’s not so ordinary sling bag.
Shloka sported a Hermes Orange Poppy Evergrain Leather Constance bag from the 2017 collection. Embellished with gold hardware, the bag costs around Rs 6.6 lakh! Luxury and limited edition items aren’t a big deal for the Ambani clan. Earlier we reported of Nita Ambani owning world’s second most expensive bag- Hermis Birkin which cost around Rs 2.6 crore.
Shloka Mehta Ambani, who recently celebrated her birthday this month, had a special video message arranged for her by her family. It also included a cryptic message, which hinted that she could be expecting. While there is no official confirmation yet, we’re happy for the much in love couple-Akash and Shloka.
Photos By Viral Bhayani
