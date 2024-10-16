 Is Shraddha Kapoor Dating Sindhi Businessman After Break Up With Rahul Mody?
Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend reportedly also tagged along during the promotions of Stree 2 in Delhi, and recently cheered for her at a fashion show

Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Days after Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor confirmed being in a relationship, reports have gone viral suggesting that she is dating a Sindhi businessman, who is not connected to Bollywood. This comes months after Shraddha broke up with screenwriter Rahul Mody.

A thread on Reddit went viral on Wednesday which claimed that Shraddha has found love in a Sindhi businessman who had also tagged along during the promotions of Stree 2 in Delhi. The post also claimed that while the mystery man is not directly a part of Bollywood, he has stakes in movies' investments.

The post also claimed that Shraddha's rumoured partner is younger to her, and that the couple is in a serious relationship, to the point that they might get married soon. The mystery man reportedly also attended Lakme Fashion Week, where Shraddha was seen walking the ramp.

While not much has been revealed about the rumoured boyfriend yet, the post has gone viral because it comes only days after Shraddha confirmed being in a relationship.

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Being In A Relationship, Reveals What She Loves Doing With Her Partner
During an interaction with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha expressed her joy in spending quality time with her partner and said, "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling."

During the same interview, she also spilled the beans on her marriage plans. "It is not a question of believing in marriage or not, but more a question about being the right person and, therefore, being with the right person," she shared.

Shraddha, who was earlier dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody, seemingly made their relationship official on Instagram in June when she dropped a late-night selfie with him. "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar," she wrote.

Stree 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film Online
However, in August, Shraddha grabbed eyeballs after she unfollowed Rahul, and even his family members. Rahul's sister too unfollowed the actress on social media.

Amid all the rumours, the actress has chosen to remain tightlipped about her alleged partner.

