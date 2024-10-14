Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Being In A Relationship, Reveals What She Loves Doing With Her Partner

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, currently basking in the success of her blockbuster film Stree 2, has confirmed that she is in a relationship. She also revealed what she loves doing with her partner the most and her plans of getting married. For those unversed, rumours have been swirling about Shraddha's relationship with writer Rahul Mody, although she has not publicly confirmed who her boyfriend is.

During an interaction with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha expressed her joy in spending quality time with her partner and said, "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling."

Known for her down-to-earth nature, Shraddha added, "I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together. For instance, even with my school friends, if we don't meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship."

Shraddha Kapoor on marriage

When it comes to marriage, Shraddha opened up about being with the right person. The 37-year-old actress said, "It is not a question of believing in marriage or not, but more a question about being the right person and therefore being with the right person. In case one feels they want to get married, then that's great. But if they feel like they don't want to get married, that's great too."

A couple of months ago, Shraddha was all over the news after she seemingly made her relationship official with Rahul Mody on Instagram. But just as fans rejoiced over the news, Shraddha went on to unfollow Rahul on social media for reasons unknown in August 2024. And not just him, but she also unfollowed his sister Sonika, and their production house. The Stree actress took it a step ahead and even unfollowed the Instagram page of Rahul's pet dog.

Fans wondered what went wrong between the lovebirds, considering it was only recently that Shraddha had made their relationship public after keeping it a secret for nearly two years.

In June, Shraddha had surprised her fans after she dropped a late night selfie with Rahul with a mushy caption. "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar," she wrote, along with their picture.

She had also been flaunting an 'R' pendant around her neck for a while, and she did not shy away from showing it off in her photos as well.

For those unversed, the two met on the sets of the actress' 2023 film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and instantly hit it off. They were even seen attending the Jamnagar pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together.