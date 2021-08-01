Is content-driven cinema becoming a cookie-cutter version of itself, confined to the tier 2 cities of UP and MP?

Sharing his perspective on the topic, veteran director, actor and writer, Satish Kaushik, says, “Bollywood works on formulas. Once a pattern becomes a hit, they will keep repeating it to cash in on the same concept. It is not as if they are in favour of a particular region, but the formula. The place is just the backdrop. It is the story and entertainment value that matters. Films just don’t work because they are set in a particular place, that is only a part of the narrative. It is the direction and acting that actually brings success to a film.”

Echoing similar sentiments is writer and director Tanuja Chandra, who made noteworthy short films such as Aunty Sudha, Aunty Radha and A Monsoon Date recently. “Our small towns are bursting with stories. Hindi cinema has just discovered these places and is finally tapping into the potential of the stories set in this backdrop. The place is not the focus, the focus is what it can add to the narrative. It just happens to be located in a certain place in the country,” she says.

Taapsee Pannu, who has worked in movies featuring narratives from small cities with the recent one being Haseen Dillruba, says these stories work because the characters are relatable. “I believe a film like Haseen Dillruba resonated with so many people because it was based in a small city in the heart of India featuring characters that were flawed and grey. It’s refreshing to see such relatable stories about flawed people, and this shift in audience choice is such a welcome sign. Now, it’s about keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, entertained, hooked and involved, which is what this film does well, having characters who are unconventional yet relatable,” Taapsee shares.