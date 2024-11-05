Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'

Babil Khan, son-actor of late Irrfan Khan recently shared his father's old interview of his father, where Irrfan was asked about his son's future plans. In response, Irrfan says that his son hadn’t figured that out. Babil shared the video on his social media handle and got emotional recalling his tough days in London a few years ago.

In his caption, Babil wrote, "When baba did that interview, I was very lost in life and I still laugh with joy at the honesty with which he said “my son is not figuring out” when @rajeevmasand started asking @akshaykumar and baba “your sons must be at the age where they must be figuring out..” - to which baba promptly interrupted - “my son is not figuring out.”

Check it out:

Furthermore, Babil added that during his time in Londom when he had minimum pocket money, he worked in bars and bartended at places like Lord’s and Wembley.

"In contrast many violent football stadiums that had fans that would literally assault you if you didn’t pour that guiness right (and till today I bet anybody to pour it better than me) , shot music videos for rappers, took ketchup from McDonald’s and bread from my friend when the pocket money ran out because 600 pounds in London for a month is barely enough ask anyone attending uni in London. It’s the hustle that I fell in love with," Khan stated.

On the work front, Babil made his acting debut with Qala, which premiered on Netflix alongside Triptii Dimri in the lead. He was last seen in The Railway Men starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

Next, he has Shoojit Sircar’s latest production The Umesh Chronicles.