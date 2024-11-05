 Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIrrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'

Babil Khan recently shared an old interview of Irrfan Khan, in which Irrfan was asked about his son's future plans. Irrfan replied that his son hadn’t yet figured it out. Posting the video, Babil became emotional as he recalled his tough days in London: "Worked bars and bartended at Lord’s, Wembley, took ketchup from McDonald’s and bread from my friend when the pocket money ran out," he shared.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image

Babil Khan, son-actor of late Irrfan Khan recently shared his father's old interview of his father, where Irrfan was asked about his son's future plans. In response, Irrfan says that his son hadn’t figured that out. Babil shared the video on his social media handle and got emotional recalling his tough days in London a few years ago.

In his caption, Babil wrote, "When baba did that interview, I was very lost in life and I still laugh with joy at the honesty with which he said “my son is not figuring out” when @rajeevmasand started asking @akshaykumar and baba “your sons must be at the age where they must be figuring out..” - to which baba promptly interrupted - “my son is not figuring out.”

Check it out:

Read Also
Babil Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Called His Breakup Post 'Corny': 'According To Your...
article-image

Furthermore, Babil added that during his time in Londom when he had minimum pocket money, he worked in bars and bartended at places like Lord’s and Wembley.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions
Sagility India’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know
Sagility India’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know

"In contrast many violent football stadiums that had fans that would literally assault you if you didn’t pour that guiness right (and till today I bet anybody to pour it better than me) , shot music videos for rappers, took ketchup from McDonald’s and bread from my friend when the pocket money ran out because 600 pounds in London for a month is barely enough ask anyone attending uni in London. It’s the hustle that I fell in love with," Khan stated.

Read Also
'Feel Like Going To Baba': Babil Khan Posts Ahead Of Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary, DELETES It...
article-image

On the work front, Babil made his acting debut with Qala, which premiered on Netflix alongside Triptii Dimri in the lead. He was last seen in The Railway Men starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

Next, he has Shoojit Sircar’s latest production The Umesh Chronicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's &...

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's &...

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty's Film...

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty's Film...

Kozhipannai Chelladurai OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Kozhipannai Chelladurai OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'That's My Dream': Excited Ananya Panday Spots Her Photo On Fuljhadi Packet, Poses With Parents...

'That's My Dream': Excited Ananya Panday Spots Her Photo On Fuljhadi Packet, Poses With Parents...

Mr Plankton OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi's K-Drama Online

Mr Plankton OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi's K-Drama Online