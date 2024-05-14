Babil Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Called His Breakup Post 'Corny': 'According To Your Standards...'

Actor Babil Khan, son of legend Irrfan Khan, shared several mushy pictures with a mystery girl on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on Tuesday (May 14). In the caption, Babil said he misses her, leaving his followers wondering if he is going through a heartbreak. However, the Qala actor did not did anyone or mention anything about his relationship or breakup.

Babil and the girl are seen all smiles in a picture. Another photo shows them hugging each other.

"I don’t think moving on is about trying to hide away that what you have loved, in reality you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are," Babil wrote.

He added, "I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs, I like how you sound when you laugh. When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half. I love to look at you. I’ll miss how you breathe, giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach. I love to hold your hands. I’ll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home. I’ll miss dropping you back when it rains and you carry a small umbrella on purpose. I’ll miss how much you hate your tattoo. I love to miss you."

Soon after he shared the post, netizens flooded the comments section with messages for Babil. His mother Sutapa Sidkar commented, "I remember him carrying my chappal because it’s broken , he walked bare foot too on scorching heat on Delhi footpath.. the memory pillow should have his memories I just can’t touch him anymore...but it rains when I miss him. I have the plants he planted with his own hands .. I had no option but to stay alone... I don’t know yet what’s called moving on."

Babil also gave a befitting reply to a user who called his post 'corny'. "nah dude, this shit is way to corny," commented the user.

To this, Babil replied, "Okay. Write me something better. That is not corny according to your standards. And write it here, don’t send it on DM. Let the people see."

Babil often receives praises for his humble and down-to-earth nature and netizens laud him for having no airs of being a celebrity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's The Umesh Chronicles, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.