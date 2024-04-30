'Naam Daalne Ka Zarurat Nahi': Babil Khan Donates ₹50,000 To NGO Workers At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Call Him 'Purest Soul' (VIDEO)

Actor Babil Khan, the son of late legend Irrfan Khan, won the hearts of the netizens once again after he was seen donating a large sum of money to a bunch of NGO workers at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He also urged the workers to use the money wisely without attaching his name to it.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Babil can be seen interacting with the NGO workers outside the airport and straightaway sending Rs 50,000 to them on the spot after listening to their cause.

Not just that, but he can also be heard telling the youth in the video that they do not need to use his name, and that he only wants to help the needy out. "Mera naam daalne ka zarurat nahi. Tu achha kaam kar raha hai, kar bhai," the actor told a youth from the NGO.

The NGO workers later commented under the viral video and informed that the money would be used to help tackle the water crisis in the Maharashtra village, Jawhar. "Dear Babil Khan, I can't thank you enough for your incredible support. Your generosity means the world to me and the people of Mumbai village. Your donation of 50k rupees will go a long way in helping us tackle the water issues here. Your kindness is making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most," he wrote.

Netizens also lauded Babil's generous act and stated how he had no airs of being a celebrity. "The purest soul," a user commented, while another wrote, "He is the real hero".

On the work front, Babil will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's The Umesh Chronicles, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.