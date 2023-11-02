Indian Woman Anju Visits Shah Rukh Khan's Ancestral House In Pakistan With Husband Nasrullah On Karwa Chauth

Anju, the Indian woman who travelled all the way to Pakistan in July to marry her 'Facebook friend' Nasrullah, recently visited Shah Rukh Khan's ancestral house in the neighbouring country with him, and called him her "favourite actor". Anju stated that she is a huge fan of SRK and hence, she decided to have a look at his house in Pakistan.

For the unawares, SRK's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan was born and brought up at their ancestral house located in Pakistan's Peshawar prior to the partition.

The house still stands tall in a busy lane of Peshawar and at present, it is reportedly inhabited by SRK's paternal relatives.

Anju visits SRK's Pakistan house

Anju's visit to SRK's ancestral house in Pakistan comes a day before the superstar's 58th birthday. Hindus also celebrated Karwa Chauth on Wednesday. She went to see the house with her Pakistani husband Nasrullah and expressed her happiness.

"Shah Rukh Khan is my favourite actor. I have been fond of him since the very beginning," she said.

She added that she will be returning to India soon to meet her kids and until then, she is making the most of her time sightseeing in Pakistan with Nasrullah.

Anju is set to return to India after 10 days, her Pakistani husband informed.

SRK greets fans outside Mannat

Meanwhile, as SRK turned 58 on Thursday, he stepped out of his palatial home in Mumbai, Mannat, at midnight, and greeted his fans with his signature open arms.

Not just that, but as a return gift, he also dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Dunki and sent his fans into a tizzy.

Dunki will mark SRK's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and it is his third release of the year. The first two films, Pathaan and Jawan, shattered all records at the box office and minted over Rs 1000 crore each, making SRK the only actor to have achieved the feat.

