‘Indian classical music never needed publicity,’ says singer Pratibha Singh Baghel

Pratibha won the Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran Award in 2008, and was one of the top finalists of the music reality show, SaReGaMaPa Challenge in 2009. Besides, she was also the winner of Shankar Mahadevan Gharana. In an exclusive interview to Cinema Journal, she talks about her latest tie-up with South Asian music channel, Sufiscore, to launch a non-filmy album Bole Naina, Silences Speak with lyrics by Gulzar, rhythm by Ustad Zakir Hussain and music by composer and violinist, Deepak Pandit. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest collaboration with Sufiscore.

This album titled Bole Naina, Silences Speak is a thumri and a ghazal album. Sufiscore is the best platform to portray independent music in the country, right now. They give you a lot of liberty in terms of creativity, which is vital for any person in this industry. This is the best thing that has happened to the music industry in a long time.

As an artiste do you rely on film music solely for work? Why?

No artiste should limit himself/herself to film music or any particular school of music, for that matter. You can achieve from anywhere you want to. That is why I don’t rely on film music alone because that will only limit my creativity. Music in any form is staple for me.