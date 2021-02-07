‘Musicians should not be secondary to actors,’ says music maestro Bickram Ghosh

Having performed for more than a decade with genius Pandit Ravi Shankar, music maestro Bickram Ghosh is also a stalwart in Indo-fusion music. He has also done four albums that were nominated for Grammies including George Harrison’s Brainwashed. Excerpts from a chat about his latest independent collaboration:

Tell us about your collaboration with Hariharan…

We have just completed an album of six songs where the music and compositions are mine. Hariji has sung all the songs. This is an important project because it is an independent music project. We don’t have such independent music scores happening anymore. The budget was quite huge and almost as much as a feature film’s budget. Sufiscore is handling it. They support independent music big time and have done some great work in this area.

Why is it that the independent music scene in India isn’t as hyped as it is in the West?

India as a country is very filmy! Our music originated from stage performances, jatra, etc. The song and dance is a staple in our cultural scene. So when cinema came into the picture, that same routine took shape in cinema. But slowly things are changing. What was happening in the late 1990s is happening now all over again. That was the time Indie music burst into the scene and my work from that era began to be noticed because the role national television played in the scenario. Now again with the internet and the fact that cinema is not really living up to its expectations with good music of late, the independent music scene has got a huge space to grow. And grow fast! You don’t need a big label to promote you anymore and anyone can put up a video on YouTube! I am very hopeful that independent music will finally break free of the shackles of cinema and come up with great legacy!