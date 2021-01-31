Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy finds closure with director Subhrajit Mitra’s Avijatrik: The Wanderlust of Apu

For many who have grown up watching a classic like the Apu Trilogy, a fourth addition to the series of films could seem like an unnecessary imposition to purists. However, whatever inhibitions fans might have had about the film, can now be put to rest.

For, the director himself always knew that picking up the mantle of Apu was never going to be easy. Yet Subhrajit Mitra decided to go ahead with Avijatrik: The Wanderlust of Apu despite the fact that comparisons would be inevitable. “This is my tribute to the masters who made this film. With this film I have tried to take the story forward and not ape Ray at any level. We tried to keep the flavour intact since this was a period film,” he said.

“Across the globe, Ray’s cinema is something people can relate to. Bollywood films are fantasy kettles and reflect escapism while Ray’s work is the kind of stories people can relate to on a day to day basis because it is based on the lives of actual people. The Apu Trilogy is still among the top three greatest Indian films ever made. For the western audience, introduction to Indian cinema happens with Satyajit Ray’s work. So, his films will always be relevant and popular, irrespective of language barriers! Most Indians give priority to Bollywood because the general audience are film enthusiasts not film literates. Any film literate will tell you Indian cinema is synonymous with Satyajit Ray. There were polls held across the world to decide the best films in the last century and the Apu trilogy has featured in all of them,” the director pointed out.