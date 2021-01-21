Renuka Shahane talks about her directorial debut Tribhanga, and reminisces her Doordarshan days

Renuka Shahane’s directorial debut, Tribhanga — a film spanning three generations, which stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar — is getting rave reviews. We catch up with the newly-minted director for a quick chat. Excerpts:

What kind of response have you been receiving for Tirbhanga?

I’ve been flooded with reactions from people who have loved the film. It is so overwhelming that I feel I’m on cloud nine right now. It was always meant to be released digitally as a Netflix original, and we started shooting in 2018 for it.

How did Kajol come on board?

She wasn’t looking to make a digital debut. I narrated the script to her and she liked it and came on board. I want to thank producer Siddharth Malhotra, who suggested Kajol's name for Anu's character. Ajay Devgn also read the script and became a part of the project. The kind of love and support she poured into the role is unique. There were no airs about her and we got along like a house on fire! She made everyone around her extremely comfortable, and kept the sets alive and full of laughter. As an actor, too, she sank her teeth into the role. Whatever she had to discuss she did it before she came to the floor.