Amrita Puri opens up about her latest Zee5 original web series ‘Jeet Ki Zid’

What was it like to shoot in the middle of a pandemic?

I was offered this role in the middle of a pandemic and it was a great script. We were told right at the onset that we would shoot without any break and release the web series around Republic Day. It was mostly shot in Patiala and Manali. The locales were beautiful. Each frame that was shot in Manali stands out. The farmers’ protests had just started in Patiala while the shoot was on. In fact we had to halt the shoot for two days and we were in the heart of it all. There was the pandemic on one side and the protests on the other. It was quite a trying situation. They started protesting in summer and have sat in protest right through the chilling winter! It is a very difficult situation for them since they have left their families behind.

Do you think youngsters today are more keen on a corporate lifestyle than join the defence forces?

There is a lot of web content based on army life. But the youngsters are also very intelligent and I wouldn’t say they are not keen. May be army life is not for everyone either. You also need to have a particular mind-set to be in the army. My grandfather was a pilot and his brothers were in defence forces. There is also another relative of mine who has served in the Kargil war. So, I totally understand if someone does not want to join the army. It is never an easy life. A lot of sacrifices are involved, children don’t see their fathers for months, at times they don’t even know if they will ever come back! So the women in the family have to have an equal amount of grit. So the web series is also about how the families adapt and cope when there is war.

The theatres have reopened, but are relatively empty. Is OTT eating into the movie theatre-going crowd?

Yes, definitely. People are still wary of going out unless it is absolutely necessary. Apart from going to work, everyone is pretty much indoors. As a result the viewership has been affected. There is a lot of demand for OTT content now and there is a good supply as well! But I do plan to start watching films in the theatre, because I think it is important to do that.