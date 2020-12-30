Amit Sadh portrays many shades in the role of a real-life hero in his new show 'Jeet Ki Ziidd'

After garnering accolades including the coveted Filmfare award in the year 2020 for his performances on the OTT platform, Amit Sadh is back with a bang for the year 2021.

Treating his audience to a sweet surprise, Amit has now helmed the role of an unknown real life hero of the Indian Armed Forces for his new web show ‘Jeet ki Ziidd’.

The actor looks completely transformed for his new role as he holds crutches by his sides and is also seen in high octane action in the Olive Green uniform of the Indian Special Forces. As he normally does, Amit can be seen totally inside the skin of the character. While the teaser of the show received a massive positive response, the trailer has further set the standards higher.

The show is based on the true story of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a Special Forces Officer who is a not only a Sena Medal winner for his exploits in the Indian Armed Forces but who also has been able to turnaround major obstacles in his life. With the support of his wife Jaya, Major Deep is a true testimony of the spirit of the term “never give up”

Talking about taking up the role, Amit said, “This story has been an extremely challenging role, indeed. After the love I received from my fans and well-wishers in 2020, I felt it was my time to pay back the society and make a positive societal impact in 2021. Since this is a true story, I had to be very vigilant on portraying the role . In difficult times like we have faced in 2020, this is a very pertinent story and if the story of Major Deep can positively influence people, we would have achieved our objective”.

Amit’s hard work surely reflects and he has got us sitting on the edge of our seats. The trailer certainly sent shiver down our spine and we can’t wait for the show to drop on Zee5 premium.

‘Jeet ki Ziidd’ ,directed by Vishal Manglorkar, also stars Sushant Singh, Amrita Puri and Aly Goni, is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla & Arunava Sengupta . It drops on January 22, 2021.